Sydney Sweeney Tapped for Laneige’s First U.S. Celebrity Partnership

Sydney Sweeney is bringing her star power to Laneige.

The “Euphoria” actress was tapped by Amorepacific skin care brand Laneige for its first U.S. celebrity partnership. Sweeney will serve as the face of the brand’s newly reformulated Water Bank Collection, which consists of six products now made with Laneige’s Blue Hyaluronic Acid ingredient that’s meant to offer more effective hydration.

“Sydney Sweeney and Laneige have experienced a similar acceleration trajectory over the last few months with Sydney cementing her status as one of the leading emerging actresses, most recently with the viral phenomenon of ‘Euphoria’ season two, while Laneige keeps getting mentioned all over social media for its iconic Lip Sleeping Mask,” said Julien Bouzitat, chief marketing and digital officer of Amorepacific, in a statement.

He continued: “Sydney is having a great moment right now, so it’s very exciting to partner with her to reach an even broader audience and continue to propel our brand awareness while establishing our skin care and hydration expertise beyond lip care. Sydney embodies perfectly the healthy, glowing and fun Laneige personality and brought it to life seamlessly on our campaign.”

While Sweeney captivated viewers for her performance in the recent season of “Euphoria,” the actress first got her start in shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” She also made an impact for her role in last year’s HBO show, “The White Lotus.”

Laneige has experienced tremendous growth in the last year, thanks in large part to its best-selling Lip Sleeping Masks, which the brand said is sold every three seconds and is the number-one most-wished lip care product on Amazon. Last year, Laneige was in the top five of most-searched skin care brands.

Laneige’s Water Bank Collection ranges in price from $31 to $45 and is available at Sephora and Laneige’s website.

