Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals.

As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.

In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible. The actor and producer packed the trunk (and her T Monogram tool belt), with Millers in every style, from the original sandal in topstitched vachetta leather ($228) to the new Miller Soft with a cushioned sole ($248). While Sweeney changes the tire, she slips into new outfits and Miller sandals.

Sydney Sweeney in Tory Burch ’s campaign. Courtesy of Tory Burch

Sweeney is shown wearing the Millers — in classic black and ivory, clementine, cherry and metallic gold — her way: with cut-off shorts, bra tops and matching knit sets. The campaign, which breaks Thursday, will appear globally on Burch’s owned channels (website, email and social), and the video will run in select Tory Burch store windows.

The campaign was directed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Mel Ottenberg. It was filmed in the deserts of Los Angeles and features the 1982 Missing Persons song, “Walking in L.A.”

“The Millers are our most loved summer sandals, and I was thrilled to work on this free-spired video with Sydney. The campaign highlights all of the reasons people live in their Millers: They’re timeless, super comfortable and make a bold statement,” said Tory Burch, executive chairman and chief creative officer of Tory Burch LLC.

Sydney Sweeney wears the Miller sandals in Tory Burch’s campaign. Courtesy of Tory Burch

The “Euphoria” actress previously appeared in Burch’s holiday campaign for its Good Luck trainer collection, which was created with Dazed Media, as reported.

Sweeney captivated viewers for her performance in the recent season of “Euphoria,” and got her start in shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” She also made an impact for her role in last year’s HBO show, “The White Lotus.”

In April, Sweeney was also named by skin care brand Laneige for its first U.S. celebrity partnership. In May, Sweeney appeared in Miu Miu’s first ad campaign dedicated to a statement bag, the Miu Wander. Last year, she was the face of Guess, appearing in an ad campaign that paid homage to the late Anna Nicole Smith.

