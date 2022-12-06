×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

SZA Embraces Y2K Nostalgia in New Crocs Collaboration With Distressed Denim Details and Flip Phone Jibbitz Charms

The songstress has teamed up with Crocs on a second collection.

SZA holding a Croc shoe from her latest collaboration with Crocs.
SZA x Crocs Breton Holt/ Crocs

SZA has teamed with Crocs once again on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia.

The footwear brand and Grammy Award-winning musician revealed on Dec. 1 the release of their second collection, which will be reimagined versions of the Crocs’ Cozzzy Sandal and the Crush Clog silhouettes.

SZA posing in front of a denim jean backdrop wearing a Croc shoe from her latest collaboration with Crocs.
SZA x Crocs Breton Holt/Crocs

The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal will be fuzz lined and will come in a distressed denim print. The SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog will be in a heightened silhouette and in the same denim print, this time with an all-white midsole.

Additionally offered in the upcoming collection are retro-inspired Jibbitz charms, including a flip phone, floppy disk, puka shells and more.​ 

Starting Tuesday at noon ET through Friday at noon ET, customers have a chance to get their hands on the new collection by visiting crocs.com to enter a drawing to purchase the shoes. They will be notified if they’ve been selected at a later date and quantities are limited to one pair per customer.​ 

SZA posing in front of a demin jean backdrop wearing a Croc shoe from her latest collaboration with Crocs.
SZA x Crocs Breton Holt/Crocs

The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal retails for $80 and the SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog retails for $75.

SZA first collaborated with Crocs last May on a collection that benefited Mental Health Awareness Month, where Crocs donated funds to the Sad Girls Club, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Along with collaborating in the fashion space, SZA is continuing to release new music. SZA performed on “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3, with Keke Palmer guest hosting.

This is the latest Crocs celebrity collaboration. In the past, the shoe retailer has collaborated with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Diplo and Bad Bunny.

