T.a. Boutique to Launch Martens’ Women’s Collection for Diesel

Telsha Anderson is feeling fortunate.

The founder and owner of the women’s boutique T.a. in New York’s Meatpacking District not only managed to survive opening her brick-and-mortar store during a pandemic, but now, she’s scored the exclusive to sell Diesel’s spring 2022 women’s runway collection designed by the brand’s new creative director Glenn Martens before it hits Diesel’s shelves in the spring of 2022.

Anderson, 28, opened her West 13th Street boutique in July 2020 and filled it with around 15 contemporary and designer brands sourced from around the world. Although Diesel may be larger than most of the other brands she carries in T.a., Anderson said she’s a “huge fan” of Martens and his work at Y/Project and when he made the move to Diesel last year, she was eager to see how it would turn out.

Telsha Anderson, founder of T.a.

Once she saw it, she decided to add it to her mix. “We haven’t worked with a brand at that level yet,” she said. “But we feel privileged to be one of the few businesses to carry it in North America. As a small, Black, female-owned business, there are lots of opportunities presented to us by large brands and we’re just happy to be able to sell the runway collection.”

To introduce the line — and T.a. — to the New York fashion community, she will host a party during New York Fashion Week at Creator House. The event will also mark the one-year anniversary of the store’s opening.

“We didn’t have a chance to introduce T.a. in person outside of the digital space last year, so this will be our first official New York Fashion Week event.”

The Diesel collection will hit the T.a. store on Sept. 15.