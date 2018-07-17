Tabula Rasa Dance Theater is dipping into the archives.

For its upcoming performances of “Ex Umbra In Solem — From the Shadow Into the Light” at Gibney, the company will be outfitted exclusively in vintage fashion with the help of creative consultant Amy Fine Collins. With five costume changes in store for each dancer in the troupe throughout the performance — which is inspired by the refugee crisis and explores themes of historical migration — there will be plenty of sartorial details to mull over. Mexico-born company founder and choreographer Felipe Escalante, (who has been spotted making the social rounds with Collins) will don a vintage Geoffrey Beene dress, with the rest of his dancers following suit; other vintage pieces will come from designers such as Adolfo and Christian Lacroix.

Tabula Rasa Dance Theater will perform Aug. 9 through 11 at Gibney as part of its POP: Performance Opportunity Project initiative.