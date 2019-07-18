Taco lovers can now take their obsession to the next level — with Taco Bell sunglasses.

The American fast-food chain is teaming with Diff Charitable Eyewear for a capsule collection launching Friday that takes inspiration from many signature elements from Taco Bell, including its signature bell logo and its packets of hot sauce.

The five-piece collection offers kitschy updates on Diff Eyewear’s most popular styles, like the brand’s Luka visor-like style, which features the word “hot” branded over each lens. The style is also in an ombré yellow to red color scheme and includes a flame motif on the frame.

Also included are versions of the brand’s Sawyer style, including reading glasses that have cartoonish illustrations of tacos and hot sauce packets on its translucent frame and a black-frame version with the orange flame design seen throughout the collection.

The collaboration will be available on Diff Eyewear’s web site and at The Bell Hotel, Taco Bell’s upcoming, limited-time resort in Palm Springs, Calif., opening in August. Purchases of the styles will come with taco-shaped cases and a cleaning cloth that resembles a hot sauce packet.

The collection includes sunglasses, reading glasses and blue light glasses and retails for $85 to $95. As part of Diff Eyewear’s ongoing mission to giving back, the brand is donating a pair of reading glasses to those in need with every purchase.

