CAMERA CALL: It looks like there will be plenty of red carpet opportunities for Louis Vuitton at next month’s Cannes Film Festival.

Joining president of the jury Spike Lee on the panel for this year’s much-awaited event will be French actor Tahar Rahim, recently named ambassador for the LVMH-owned label. The award-winning star of “A Prophet” and miniseries “The Serpent” was recently nominated for several awards for his role in Kevin Macdonald’s “The Mauritanian.”

Vuitton brand ambassador Léa Seydoux has four films in the official selection for the festival, as reported, although she does not sit on this year’s jury.

Otherwise, women will outnumber men on the multinational jury this year, with South Korean actor Song Kang-ho and Brazilian director, producer and screenwriter Kleber Mendonça Filho the only other men taking part.

The other jurors will be director Mati Diop, based between Paris and Dakar, Senegal; French singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer; American actress, producer, screenwriter and director Maggie Gyllenhaal; Austrian director, producer and screenwriter Jessica Hausner, and French actress and director Mélanie Laurent.

With 24 movies in competition, the 74th edition of the festival will take place from July 6 to 17 after being canceled last year and postponed from May due to the pandemic. The event will take place with reduced attendance and enhanced health protocols.