For its fourth cobranded collaboration with O, The Oprah Magazine to benefit Dress for Success, Talbots is anchored in the kicked-back “T by Talbots” line.

This year’s cobranded, limited-run collection leans on comfort to remind shoppers about the importance of self-care and to help them keep up appearances while on the go. O and Talbots recruited four active personalities to help spread the word — ABC’s “American Housewife” star Katy Mixon, former Olympian and fitness guru Angela Manuel-Davis, cohost of the Food Network’s “The Kitchen” Katie Lee and actor and musician Amber Riley.

During last month’s three-day “Girls’ Getaway” Holland America-O cruise, the 2,700 guests (of which 60 were men) had first dibs on the five-piece special collection and 30-plus styles from Talbots’ spring line in the O Shop. And Talbots hosted a “Love That!” fashion show where O’s creative director Adam Glassman shared his fashion advice with hundreds of women, styling the capsule collection with Talbots’ spring items. The magazine’s editor at large Gayle King was also on deck for the maiden voyage of Holland America’s “Nieuw Statendam,” as well as 25 “Mag Insiders.” When all was said and done, many cruise-goers headed to shore with three or four Talbots purchases, according to a Talbots spokeswoman. (In total, the O shop had 6,100 units.)

Manuel-Davis, whose many job titles include SoulCycle instructor, was on the high seas with Winfrey, who is known to drop into the instructor’s indoor cycling classes in Los Angeles. Manuel-Davis and her fellow ambassadors are featured in the March issue of O, touting the Dress for Success initiative. Retailing from $60 to $99, a zip-front jacket, sweater, ankle pants, T-shirt and maxi dress are part of the T by Talbots assortment. As in years past, 30 percent of the net proceeds will go to Dress for Success, the nonprofit geared toward helping some get back into the workforce. From Feb. 19 through the end of March, shoppers can buy the collection and/or donate money to the cause. The limited-run items will be sold in Talbots stores, online and via the retailer’s catalogue. Those who want to donate clothing and accessories will be able to do so from Feb. 28 through March 3.

To date, the partnership has raised more than $4 million, amassed more than 15,000 boxes of gently used clothing to help more than 100,000 women. And for the second consecutive year, Talbots will match shoppers’ monetary donations up to $250,000. Talbots is also gearing up for a spring-style shopping party on March 2 at its U.S. stores.