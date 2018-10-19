HOLIDAY CHEER: In one of the more unexpected branding coups, Talbots has partnered with the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes,” and will be the official women’s fashion and footwear partner.

In addition to being a lead sponsor with Chase, the Massachusetts-based chain of boutiques will have a replica storefront in the department store scene during this year’s “Christmas Spectacular” production at Radio City Music Hall. That scenario centers on two brothers who are on the hunt for the ideal Christmas gift for their sister and they wind up on a wintry adventure to discover the magic behind Santa Claus.

The Talbots-Rockettes connection will not only be on the historic hardwood stage at Rockefeller Center. The high-kicking dancers will be featured in Talbots’ holiday campaign, which will encompass the holiday catalogue and the retailer’s site. For the crucial fourth-quarter selling season, Talbots has recruited the Rockettes to field their share of meet-and-greets and to make cameos at select customer events at the Talbots Madison Avenue flagship.

Set to bow Nov. 9, this year’s production will feature a more technologically advanced “Christmas Lights” finale, combining innovation — futuristic digital projections with more traditional aspects that will extend the show beyond the stage.

With its holiday alliance, Talbots will certainly reach a captive audience, since the “Christmas Spectacular” is seen by more than 1 million people each year.