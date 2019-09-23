PURPOSEFUL DESIGNS: For its second run of “The Art of the Scarf,” an initiative that will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Talbots has enlisted the help of six artists.

Two of them, Lulu DK and Gladys Perint Palmer, will be back as repeat performers to help support national Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Newcomers include Libby VanderPloeg, whose art work has been shared on social media by such bold-faced names as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and Charlize Theron. Also new to this year’s lineup are Nadia Flower, Carolina Melis and Martha Napier, whose design was inspired by strong women including those who helped her breast cancer survivor mother during treatment.

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in 140 of 184 countries and breast cancer now represents one in four of all cancers in women worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International.

Available as of today, the special collection of $79.50 scarves will be sold in Talbots stores in the U.S. and Canada and via its e-commerce site. Talbots will donate 20 percent of the net proceeds from each Art of the Scarf purchase through Oct. 31. The company has guaranteed a maximum donation of $50,000.

To help spread the word, VanderPloeg will host an event at the Talbots store in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Oct. 22, where she will sign her scarves and copies of her book, “The Art of The Scarf.”

The limited-edition scarves will benefit the Komen Breast Care Helpline, which is staffed by a team of specialists and oncology social workers who provide education, psychosocial support and guidance regarding resources to nearly 15,000 people a year annually. In the past, Talbots had worked with the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Deborah Cavanagh, senior vice president of marketing and chief merchandising officer of Talbots, said, “We are confident that our scarf collection will resonate with all women, while also knowing that their purchase will make a difference to those affected by breast cancer.”

Peloton is among the other brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month. The Peloton “Stronger” capsule collection will go on sale online as of Oct. 1. The company will donate 10 percent of the purchase price of each item to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Retail prices start at $25 for a hat and range up to $138 for a Peloton Coast East wrap.