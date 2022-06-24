Tamron Hall Channels Gothic Glamour in Black Tulle Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

×
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Television host Tamron Hall channeled edgy and gothic glamour for the Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles today, wearing a couture gown with intricate embroidery, voluminous detailing, and an endlessly opulent aura.

Tamron Hall poses in the press room with the award for outstanding informative talk show host for "Tamron Hall" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tamron Hall poses in the press room with the award for outstanding informative talk show host for “Tamron Hall” at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 51-year-old TV personality and noted fashion risk-taker wore a black empire-waist gown embroidered with silver metallic florals and sequins. The dress featured a mock neckline, tulle flutter sleeves, and a floor-sweeping embroidered tulle skirt.

Hall wore her cropped hair in an edgy voluminous updo, which showed off a pair of swirled diamond statement earrings. She echoed the dark glamour of her dress with a smoky eye look and a glossy nude lip.

Tamron Hall arrives at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA on Friday, ​June 24, 2022. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Tamron Hall poses on the red carpet at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Sipa USA via AP

During the award show, Hall won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her work on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

The Daytime Emmy Award is an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the television nominations are “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each have nine nods, the highest of any talk shows nominated. The Daytime Emmys air on Friday, June 24. 

