To help build the future of her company, Tanya Taylor has turned to someone in her past.

The designer and founder has hired Crystal Slattery, whom she first got to know working at Elizabeth and James, as president of her company.

Taylor previously handled the president responsibilities and she remains executive officer and creative director. She recalled starting her career at Elizabeth and James (which was then licensed to the Jaya Apparel Group.) When she left there seven-and-a-half years later, Taylor was impressed with how as president Slattery had built the business. Taylor also liked her vision and leadership for the brand. So much so that she said she e-mailed her husband, “’One day I will hire Crystal Slattery.’ He said, ‘OK, sure. That may be a little down the line.’”

Slattery previously worked as president of the contemporary division at Jaya Apparel Group, overseeing the Cinq à Sept and Likely divisions. Prior to that, she had headed up the Elizabeth and James business.

As her own business has grown “a lot” in the last year-and-a-half, Taylor said she wanted to build it with someone with vast experience, whom she trusted. Citing Slattery’s record with Elizabeth and James, Cinq à Sept and Likely, Taylor said she “couldn’t be more excited to work with somebody that I’ve already known.”

Now ready to build strategy around products and relationships with retailers, Taylor is counting on Slattery for that. The company’s first president said she shares Taylor’s “enthusiasm for color, prints and dressing women of all shapes and sizes in beautiful clothing.” Slattery said she is looking to expand categories and opportunities within products, offering more texture and solids, as well as using her day-dressing skills for more after-six fabrications and silhouettes.