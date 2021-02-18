BUILDING FOR CHANGE: Tapestry Inc. is committing to the Black in Fashion Council’s Active Allyship Pledge.

By supporting this initiative, the company joins other members that are uniting to ensure the advancements of Black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry. More than 100 brands are on board with the program. With Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weizmann under its umbrella, Tapestry is helping to widen the reach.

While many companies have vowed to try to improve diversity within their organizations, some are focusing on representation at the C-suite level and others are zeroing in on recruitment, internships and mentorships. There are also plans by some companies to try to improve all of those components.

As part of its three-year commitment, the Tapestry team will work with the BIFC executive board members, who will provide feedback, insight and counsel.

In honor of Black History Month and the announcement of the partnership, Tapestry is hosting a special edition of its “Unscripted” talk series with the council’s cofounders, Lindsay Peoples-Wagner and Sandrine Charles.

Other companies have been rolling out their diversity-focused initiatives, projections for improvement and commemorative merchandise in honor of Black History Month. The VF Corp. unveiled a comprehensive plan to advance racial equity within its organization and beyond. With brands like Supreme, Vans, The North Face and Timberland, VF is building upon its Council to Advance Racial Equity with new programs, community partners and public policy initiatives. Tommy Hilfiger also recently mapped out its efforts to advance underrepresented communities in fashion through several partnerships with its People’s Place Program.

Lauding the new alliance with the BIFC, Tapestry’s chief executive officer Joanne Crevoiserat said in a statement, “We have committed to expanding diversity in our Tapestry and brand leadership teams. Working with the council will help us to build upon the progress that we have made in achieving these goals.”