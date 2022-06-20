×
Taraji P. Henson Credits Her Viral ‘Taraji Bob’ Haircut at 2009 Oscars for Solidifying Her Star Status in BET Awards Interview Teaser

The award-winning actress has been tapped to host this year’s BET Awards.

Taraji P. Henson is hinting at her stylish hosting gig at the upcoming 2022 BET Awards.

The award-winning actress recently revealed how many outfit changes are involved for the night of the annual awards shows, which is scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

bob haircut style, Taraji P. Henson, nominated for an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for her work in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," arrives for the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Taraji P. Henson at the 2009 Academy Awards AP

“I have about 14 or 15 changes, I’m told,” she told Billy Bush in an interview with “Extra,” adding, “I stay out of the way. I just allow my glam squad to have a field day.”

Henson has been tapped to host the ceremony again after successfully hosting last year’s edition.

The “Empire” star also recalled when she first achieved her status as a style star, crediting her famous look at the Academy Awards in 2009. For the event, Henson wore a gown by Roberto Cavalli and had her hair in a bob, which is now known as the “Taraji bob.”

“I’ll never forget that,” Henson told the outlet. “That’s when the bob went nuts. Everybody was going crazy about the Taraji bob. That’s when I knew I was becoming a household name, or a beauty salon name, because people would take my picture and say, ‘Give me the Taraji bob.’”

bob haircut style, Taraji P. Henson, nominated for an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for her work in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," arrives for the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Taraji P. Henson arrives for the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. AP

Henson is also successful on the beauty front, founding her own line called TPH by Taraji, which focuses primarily on hair care. The products were based on a homemade concoction she had been using for the last two decades in order to help soothe and protect her scalp when wearing a protective hairstyle.

