Target and Stoney Clover Lane Head to L.A. This Weekend for IRL Activation

Target and Stoney Clover Lane are taking over the streets of Los Angeles this weekend.

The two brands, which recently unveiled a limited-edition design collaboration, are headed to Southern California during Oscars weekend for a three-day pop-up block party, complete with Instagrammable backdrops, mini carnival rides, arcade-type games, breakdancer performances, DJ Hapa spinning tunes, pastel-colored food carts and opportunities to shop the collection ahead of the April 2 launch.

Rides planned for the Target x Stoney Clover Lane pop-up Courtesy Photo

“We can’t wait to bring the Stoney Clover Lane x Target boardwalk to L.A. and celebrate our collaboration with Target,” said Kendall and Libby Glazer, sisters and founders of Stoney Clover Lane. “Stoney Clover Lane is all about reimagining the everyday and making it full of color and fun and that’s exactly what people will be able to experience at our boardwalk this weekend. We’re overjoyed to be part of this experience and to continue to inspire even more customers to let their personal style shine.”

The Target x Stoney Clover Lane pop-up will include food carts. Courtesy Image

Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer of the Minneapolis-based big-box retailer, added: “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the spring season and our latest designer partnership than to bring guests safely together to experience the magic of Stoney Clover Lane x Target in-person, which is something we know they’re craving. In celebration of the launch, we’ve taken over Skylight Row in downtown L.A. and created an outdoor oasis. The Stoney Clover Lane x Target boardwalk is the ultimate social content playground with activations that are instantly post-worthy. Guests who stop by our boardwalk will immediately be immersed in the world of Stoney Clover Lane x Target, tailored for customization and self-expression.”

An assortment of Target x Stoney Clover Lane products will be available at the pop-up. Courtesy Image

The free event begins Friday, and runs 11 a.m. local time to 7 p.m. each day through Sunday at the Skylight Row at 777 South Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles.