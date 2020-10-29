Target is doing Black Friday differently this year.

The retailer said Thursday that instead of solely offering deals on Black Friday, it will instead host its “Black Friday Now” initiative throughout November, which offers a series of weeklong sales all month. The initiative is meant to offer customers a safer shopping experience due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, in a statement. “By offering a preview of our ‘Black Friday Now’ deals for the entire month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we’re taking the guesswork out of holiday shopping and making Target the easiest place to get the best deals.”

Target will offer four deals throughout November. The retailer will first offer deals on electronics such as the Beats Studio 3 headphones and Ring Video Doorbell from Nov. 1 to 7. The following week, Target will offer discounts on kitchen items and floor care. From Nov. 15 to 21, the company will offer deals on electronics, apparel and beauty products. Target will conclude the initiative with deals on toys, kitchen items, floor care and electronics. These deals will be available in-store and online.

View Gallery Related Gallery Pajama Fashion: Sleepwear Trends Over the Years

All “Black Friday Now” deals also qualify for Target’s Price Match Guarantee. Shoppers can request a price adjustment for any “Black Friday Now” items purchased from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.

Target’s “Black Friday Now” initiative comes after the retailer hosted its Deal Days shopping event on Oct. 13 and 14, which also offered Black Friday-like sales. The sales initiative is also the latest measure Target is taking to create a safe shopping experience for customers. Earlier this holiday shopping season, the retailer revealed a new feature on its web site where shoppers can see if a Target location has a line of people waiting to get in and can make a reservation to shop.

Target is also one of the many major retailers that will close stores on Thanksgiving. Other retailers include Kohl’s Corp., Walmart Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc. and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.

Read more here:

11 Things to Expect During the 2020 Holiday Shopping Season

Cash Back Day Is Back: Here’s What to Know About the Shopping Holiday

How Holiday 2020 Plays Out

WATCH: Inside Nordstrom’s New York Flagship