Target is continuing its popular Designer Dress Collection with three fashion labels this year.

The retailer has tapped Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo for its 2021 Designer Dress Collection, which will include more than 70 dresses ranging in size from XXS to 4X. This marks Target’s most size-inclusive, limited-edition collection to date.

Like its past collections, this year’s Designer Dress Collection reflects the style of each designer. Rogers, the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner, is creating a number of colorful, graphic print dresses reminiscent of his spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Fashion label Alexis is also translating its feminine style for the collection, offering dresses with ruffled details, graphic prints and bold colors. London-based fashion label Rixo is bringing over its bohemian, vintage style to the collection with its own graphic print dresses.

Target is in its 22nd year of its Designer Dress Collection. Last year, the brand teamed with female-founded brands LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez for a collection of 70 feminine dresses. For its 20th anniversary collection, Target tapped into its Designer Dress Collection archives and rereleased styles created from past partnerships with designers like Zac Posen, Anna Sui, Rodarte, Missoni, Phillip Lim, Jason Wu and Lilly Pulitzer, among others.

Target’s 2021 Designer Dress Collection will range in price from $40 to $60 and will debut at Target stores and online this spring.

Read more here:

Julia Berolzheimer and Lake Create Spring-themed Loungewear Collection

7 Men’s Loungewear Brands That Stood Out During the Pandemic

How Headbands Have Reigned as a Popular Quarantine Fashion Trend

WATCH: Inside a Strange Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021