Pro-Pride Coalition Calls on Target to ‘Not Give In’ to Anti-LGBTQ ‘Bullies’

Less than a week after Target removed Pride-related merchandise from its stores following a social media backlash and pushback from conservative consumers and advocates, 100 LGBTQ organizations have joined forces to appeal to the national chain.

Supporters of GLAAD, GLSEN, Family Equality, the Human Rights Campaign, National LGBTQ Task Force, National Center for Lesbian Rights and National Black Justice Coalition, in partnership with 100-plus organizations, have again called on Target and the business community “to reject and speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ extremism going into Pride Month.”

In a statement released Wednesday, the coalition noted its solidarity with the LGBTQ employees at companies like Target, as well as the designers of Pride merchandise, “who have experienced [allegedly] horrendous, unhinged attacks while simply showing up to work. Harassment and threats of violence, anywhere and at any time, against good people just doing their jobs to make a living is completely unacceptable and irrational. As highlighted in the statement below, the coalition has communicated expectations that Target provide necessary security measures for employees’ safety while also showing support for the LGBTQ+ community by denouncing extremists.”

After a firestorm swirled around Pride-related “tuck friendly” swimwear and styles with extra crotch coverage, Target’s chief executive officer Brian Cornell initially stood strong, publicly relaying the importance of inclusivity. But after continued criticism and threats of a consumer boycott, Target said it was removing Pride merchandise without specifying which styles or locations. Announcing that decision, the company noted that following the introduction of this year’s Pride collection, there had been “threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work.”

Target revealed its decision with the following statement last week, “Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”

The company also noted its decade-long commitment to Pride, an annual monthlong event that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. More recently, the fight for LGBTQIA+ and transgender rights have intensified as local, state and federal legislators continue to debate and, in some instances, reshape legislation.

A media request to U.K.-based brand Abprallen, which made the tuck-friendly swimwear for Target, did not respond to a media request last week. Founder Erik Carnell, who is an artist, reportedly has received an upswing in interest and support as a result of the controversy.

Separately, the drag performer UltraViolet has launched a petition for consumers to sign to encourage Target “to not give in to anti-LGBQT+ bullies.”

Meanwhile, some far-right advocates are challenging “rainbow capitalism.”

Announcing the coalition, GLAAD CEO and president Sarah Kate Elllis said in a statement, “Other brands challenged by a few fringe extremists get it: when you speak up and remain steadfast, bullies back down. Target has unfortunately turned its back on its long-standing values and support of LGBTQ customers, employees and legions of allies. Pride began as a protest, and it continues on a time to celebrate joy, resilience, and advocate for our community. We continue to invite Target and all brands to stay true to their values and continue to support LGBTQ people’s right to be seen, safe and belong. LGBTQ inclusion is the right thing to do, and it’s good for business.”