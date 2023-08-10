Target Taps Rowing Blazers for Next Fall Collab

Target is continuing its popular fall designer collection series, teaming this time with the buzzy preppy-inspired brand Rowing Blazers.

A limited-time only collection of more than 100 pieces of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, accessories, home, outdoor play and pet products will be offered beginning Sept. 23. Prices will start at $5, with most pieces under $30.

“For nearly 25 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest and brightest names in the industry, bringing guests on-trend designs at an incredible value,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for the retailer. “This fall, we’re teaming up with Rowing Blazers, a brand known for putting a fresh, colorful twist on American classics.”

Rowing Blazers was founded in 2017 by Jack Carlson, who has a Ph.D. in archaeology from Oxford University, was a coxswain on the U.S. national rowing team, and is the author of “A Humorous Guide to Heraldry” and “Rowing Blazers,” a coffee-table book about the “authentic striped, piped, trimmed and badged” jackets worn by oarsman around the world. He has collaborated with a wide array of brands including Sperry Top-Sider, Fila Noah, Eric Emanuel and even John’s Pizza. Earlier this year, he formed the Blazer Group, a brand platform and design house that signed long-term or perpetual licenses for little-known or dormant heritage labels including British brands Warm & Wonderful and Gyles & George — both favorites of the late Princess Diana — as well as the lifestyle brand Arthur Ashe, founded by the late American tennis icon.

“Working with Target on this partnership is a dream come true,” said Carlson. “My vision for the Rowing Blazers brand is based on the idea of taking the classics and making them fun, interesting and approachable. This collaboration allows us to be more accessible than ever — with first-time products for Rowing Blazers like children’s clothing and home decor.”

The Rowing Blazers x Target collection. Courtesy of Target

The Rowing Blazers x Target collection will offer updated staples such as rugby shirts, crewnecks, blazers, trousers and jackets in sizes from XXS-5X. The collection will be offered online as well as in select Target stores.