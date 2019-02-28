Target is getting ready for the warm weather.

For spring, the retailer has partnered with Vineyard Vines on a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories for men, women, children and pets as well as home and outdoor goods.

The collection, which will be available in all Target stores and online starting May 18, will include more than 300 items. There will be 85 pieces of apparel for men and women including sweatshirts, tops, bottoms, dresses, swimwear, hats and tote bags. The 75-piece kids’ assortment will include tops, bottoms and bibs, while the 130-unit home and outdoor assortment will include inflatables, games, a wagon, towels and tableware. And for Fido, customers can choose from among 25 items including collars, leashes and beds.

Many of the home and outdoor items are new for Vineyard Vines.

Prices will range from $2 to $120, with most retailing for under $35.

Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said: “Vineyard Vines is a brand that our guests know and love, and one that exemplifies our shared sense of optimism and joy through their use of bold colors and prints. We worked closely with the Vineyard Vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it’s for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach. Launching just as summer kicks off, this is the perfect collection to help our guests create lasting memories with family and friends, all season long.”

“Our partnership with Target allows us to share our brand with more people than ever before,” said Ian Murray, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Vineyard Vines. His brother Shep Murray, co-ceo and cofounder, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism and innovation. We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way.”

Last spring, Target collaborated with Hunter, the British lifestyle brand, on a similarly-sized, limited-edition collection. Over the years, it has also partnered with Missoni, Victoria Beckham, Peter Pilotto, Rodarte and Liberty.

Vineyard Vines celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. It was founded by the Murray brothers who ditched their corporate jobs to create a line of whimsical men’s neckwear on Martha’s Vineyard. Since then, it has grown into a complete lifestyle collection.