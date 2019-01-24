LONDON — Japanese fine jewelry house Tasaki has opened its first European boutique — on London’s New Bond Street.

The store is located next to other big fine jewelry names including Bulgari, Chanel and Cartier, which has just completed an ambitious renovation of its Bond Street flagship.

The Tasaki boutique spans 5,015 square feet over seven floors, and is filled with intimate areas displaying the house’s jewelry collections, which mainly focus on diamonds and pearls. The latter are sourced from the brand’s own pearl farms in Japan and Myanmar.

The idea was to create a “harmonious environment” in the space and reflect the brand’s Ginza flagship, through a focus on geometric interiors.

To celebrate the opening, the house’s creative director Prabal Gurung has created eight exclusive pieces featuring pearls, diamonds and shapes inspired by the underwater world.

“I find the juxtaposition between the traditional heritage of London against the city’s modern artists and provoking experimental culture to be so inspiring,” said Gurung who was appointed creative director in 2017 and was tasked with adding a new, more modern dimension to the house with the introduction of a new line, dubbed Tasaki Atelier.

The new store will stock both the Atelier range, as well as signature styles from the brand’s classic ranges: Tasaki Collection Line and M/G Tasaki.