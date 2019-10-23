Beauty influencer Tati Westbrook is gearing up to release her namesake beauty line, Tati Beauty.

Westbrook, who was involved in a very public feud with fellow beauty influencer, James Charles, earlier this year, revealed in a YouTube video on Monday that the first product for her beauty brand, the Textured Neutrals Palette, will release on Friday. The influencer has 2.9 million Instagram followers on her account @glamlifeguru and 9.7 million YouTube subscribers.

Read More: The Biggest Influencer Controversies of 2019 — So Far

The 24-pan eye shadow palette, which will retail for $48, offers four different textures, including matte, sequin, metallic and glitter. In her YouTube video, Westbrook revealed that she already has 30 makeup collections planned out for the brand.

“The series is written, let’s just say that,” she said. “I have 30 collections already crafted out and that’s because I’ve had so much time to devote my ideas of where I see this brand going.”

In an interview with People, Westbrook talked about launching the brand after a tumultuous year, stating: “This is the happiest I’ve been in a long time. I’ve been through a really rough year for so many reasons. This has brought me to such a peaceful and good place.”

Along with Tati Beauty, Westbrook still runs her ingestible beauty brand, Halo Beauty, which was at the center of her feud with Charles. While neither has publicly commented on the fight since it transpired, both beauty influencers have resumed posting content regularly on Instagram and YouTube.

Read more here:

James Charles, Tati Westbrook and the Chaos of Cancel Culture

Is James Charles Beauty’s Next Consultant?

James Charles Was the Top Influencer at NYFW

WATCH: Influencer Bretman Rock Takes Us Crystal Shopping