Tati Westbrook Shutters Beauty Brand

Tati Westbrook is shuttering her namesake beauty brand.

The beauty influencer, who has 8.7 million YouTube subscribers and 2.2 million Instagram followers under her @glamlifeguru handle, revealed in a YouTube video on Thursday that she is closing her Tati Beauty brand nearly two years after she launched the makeup line.

“Tati Beauty is closing its doors,” Westbrook said in the video. “We are no longer selling product online and I say that with a heavy heart. I loved creating this brand. I had huge goals, dreams and visions for the future and you guys know prior to reviewing product on YouTube I’ve been a lifelong makeup lover.”

Tati Beauty first launched with its Textured Neutrals Palette, a 24-pan eye shadow palette that Westbrook said sold out 12 hours after the brand launched. The brand released several other eyeshadow palettes during its two years on the market, as well as a beauty blender.

Westbrook explained that the brand’s closure is due to two things: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current legal battle regarding her Halo Beauty supplements brand. In March 2020, the Tati Beauty Instagram account posted an update that it would no longer be able to ship new orders because its fulfillment center closed due to the pandemic and refunded all new orders. No further update was posted on the account after the initial post.

The beauty influencer and her husband have also been in a legal battle since October 2020 with Clark Swanson, Westbrook’s former business partner and cofounder of Halo Beauty. Swanson has accused the couple of fraud, negligence and breach of fiduciary duty in regards to their roles with the supplements brand. Westbrook has sold her Los Angeles home and condo due to the legal battle.

“COVID-19 hit and that definitely slowed things down,” Westbrook continued. “It slowed the whole world down and then of course you guys are aware of the outside litigation that really impacted my life in full, so that kind of T-boned everything and here we are. I wish things were different. I wish I could still be launching, creating and doing the whole A-to-Z thing for Tati Beauty. It just didn’t work out.”

While Westbrook has been a popular beauty influencer for many years, she was thrown into the spotlight in May 2019 because of her very public feud with fellow beauty influencer James Charles, where Westbrook accused Charles of bullying and sexual harassment. The feud resulted in many YouTube videos posted by Westbrook, Charles and other beauty influencers like Jeffree Star and resulted in Charles temporarily losing hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

In June 2020, Westbrook posted a new YouTube video about the feud with Charles, accusing Star and his close collaborator, Shane Dawson, of manipulating her into starting the fight by giving her false information on Charles’ alleged inappropriate behavior. Charles and Westbrook have since resolved their conflict, while Star and Dawson denied Westbrook’s allegations.

Westbrook ended her video stating that Tati Beauty’s closure is not a scandal like some may have hypothesized.

“There’s no drama, there’s no hard feelings, there’s no scandal,” she said. “There’s just timing of the world and sadly outside litigation that had a huge impact and that’s just my life right now and I’m hopeful for what’s ahead. Do I wish things could be different right now? Of course, but it is what it is and I’m accepting it with a smile and with strength.”

She concluded the video by stating she will resume her regular beauty product videos soon.

