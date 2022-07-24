×
Tatiana Maslany Talks ‘She-Hulk’ in Plaid Tory Burch Bralette and Skirt at Cast Panel for Comic-Con International 2022

The "She-Hulk" actress wore head-to-toe Tory Burch to promote her new Marvel television series at the major entertainment convention.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23:
Tatiana Maslany attended Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., on July 23 to promote her new Marvel television series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” looking to Tory Burch in pulling together a coordinated head-to-toe look.

The 36-year-old “Orphan Black” actress wore a blue and white plaid bralette and skirt set by Tory Burch. The silk pleated skirt featured a two-toned plaid pattern — which was similarly echoed in the bralette top — and an ankle-length hem with a small side slit. To accompany the look Maslany wore black Tory Burch lug sole combat boots, which featured a chunky 4-inch heel and brass accents.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Tatiana Maslany wearing a tory burch plaid bralette and skirt with lug sole boots, articipates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Tatiana Maslany attends Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images for Disney

Maslany accessorized with a pair of silver chain bracelets and a smattering of silver rings. The actress also wore a cartoon She-Hulk pin fastened to her bralette top. Maslany wore her caramel-colored curly locks in a short shoulder-grazing style with curly bangs. For makeup, the “She-Hulk” star centered her look around a minimal blushed cheek and a simple black-lined lid. 

Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga and Tatiana Maslany speak onstage during the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga and Tatiana Maslany speak onstage during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Variety via Getty Images

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which is Marvel’s first half-hour comedy TV series, centers on Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who is the cousin of Bruce Banner, The Hulk. After suffering a life-threatening injury, Walters needs a blood transfusion from Banner, which causes her to inherit his hulking powers. Though she excels at being an emerald “She-Hulk,” things get a bit complicated in her professional life when she joins a law firm specializing in cases involving super-humans. The first episode of “She-Hulk” is set to premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 17.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: (L-R) Kat Coiro, Ginger Gonzaga, Jessica Gao, Tatiana Maslany, Anu Valia and Jameela Jamil participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
(L-R): Kat Coiro, Ginger Gonzaga, Jessica Gao, Tatiana Maslany, Anu Valia and Jameela Jamil Tatiana Maslany attend Comic-Con International on July 23 in San Diego, Calif. Getty Images for Disney

Comic-Con International is an annual convention famed for highlighting soon-to-released blockbuster movies, television and more notable forms of action, sci-fi and horror entertainment. The convention spans four days with this year’s event highlighting upcoming projects from Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

