×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

Business

ABG Clinches Ted Baker Deal

Business

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to Vote for Change

Tatiana Maslany Holds Court in Rosetta Getty Bandeau and Skirt for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ L.A. Premiere

The actress plays the lead role of Jennifer Walters, an attorney who turns into She-Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany at the premiere of
Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo at the
Mark Ruffalo at the premiere of
Renée Elise Goldsberry at the premiere
Kat Coiro, Rhys Coiro at the
View ALL 9 Photos

Tatiana Maslany had a standout fashion moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

On Monday, the actress walked the red carpet of the El Capitan Theatre in a Rosetta Getty two-piece leather set that showed off her midriff. The look, which was from the label’s pre-fall 2022 collection, was complete with matching gloves. She styled her blond hair in a ponytail and kept her bangs down.

She was styled by Thomas Carter Phillips, who also works with Millie Bobby Brown, Chase Sui Wonders and Mia Isaac.

Tatiana Maslany at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Tatiana Maslany at the premiere of Disney+’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” held at the El Capitan Theatre. Gilbert Flores for Variety

At the premiere, Maslany posed for pictures with her costar Mark Ruffalo, who reprised his role as the Hulk or Bruce Banner in the series. The show’s other cast members also attended, including Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra, among others.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows the story of Jennifer Walters, an attorney who specializes in cases involving superhumans as she becomes the She-Hulk, the female counterpart of the Incredible Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo at the premiere of the Disney+ show “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” held at the El Capitan Theatre. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The series, which premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+, stars Maslany as the titular character, with Jamil, Gonzaga, Goldsberry, Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox in supporting roles.

Wong and Cox will also reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles in the show, playing Wong (the Sorcerer Supreme) and Matt Murdock or Daredevil.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is slated to consist of nine episodes.

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Hot Summer Bags

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tatiana Maslany in Leather Rosetta Getty

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad