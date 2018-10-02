BIG IN JAPAN: Playing alleged ax murderer “Lizzie Borden” isn’t Chloë Sevigny’s only leading role — she also appears in Tatras’ first U.S. advertising campaign.

Started in 2000 in Tokyo, the outerwear label is currently sold in 15 countries internationally. In a phone interview Tuesday, chief executive officer Masanaka Sakao said the U.S. market is integral to international growth.

Earlier this year, Tatras opened its first freestanding store in Europe — a boutique in Milan’s Via Spiga. There are seven other stores in Japan, as well as more than 350 wholesale accounts. In the U.S., the collection is sold at Barneys New York and online. The company aims to open a freestanding store in the U.S. within the next two years, according to Sakao.

Sevigny’s fashion sense and actress background appealed to Tatras executives, who aim to make a directional statement with her support. Her level of fame in Japan was another bonus. The Darien-bred Sevigny had her own ideas for the campaign and requested photographer Brianna Capozzi. (The pair have collaborated in the past, including a 2015 Marfa Journal cover with the actress wearing merely a lobster.) For Tatras, she shot a few videos wearing a variety of looks including a shiny bomber jacket, mid-thigh down jacket, gloves and a newsboy cap with mini dresses. Sevigny’s individualism was a selling point for Tatras, according to People’s Revolution founder Kelly Cutrone, who is working with the brand. Sevigny’s latest movie role is with Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.”

When considering where to focus its expansion, the company decided that the U.S. would be better suited than Europe to try to energize the brand and get some attention, Cutrone added. In addition to down jackets, vests, trench coats and other lightweight outerwear, the brand is interested in adding new categories including non-apparel ones for more diversification.

Tatras has other collaborations in the works, including one with Olympic snowboarder Louie Vito. The pro rider will serve as an ambassador for the brand, ramping up social media throughout the upcoming snowboarding season. Vito is known as the first snowboarder to have landed a frontside double cork 1080 (three full rotations mid-air) in competition.