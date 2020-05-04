IMG tennis player Taylor Fritz and Tik Tok star Addison Rae won the first “Stay At Home Slam” virtual tennis tournament on Sunday, which streamed live on Facebook Gaming.

The pair competed in the Mario Tennis Aces game exclusively for Nintendo Switch, against other doubles teams comprised of tennis champions and celebrities. The event raised money for charities supporting coronavirus relief efforts. The $1 million prize money will benefit No Kid Hungry, the winners’ charity of choice.

As reported, other doubles pairs were Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid; Naomi Osaka and Hailey Bieber; Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins; Maria Sharapova and Karlie Kloss; Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki; Madison Keys and Seal, and Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill.

John McEnroe and YouTube personality iJustine (Justine Ezarik) were the commentators, with a surprise appearance by Billie Jean King.

Each participant received $25,000 to donate to the charity of their choice. Charities included Compton Unified School District; Yetunde Price Resource Center; Hope for Haiti; Solidarity Fund; No Kid Hungry; Feeding America; World Central Kitchen; Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services; Feeding Nashville; Navajo Nation; Education Through Music-LA; Style Saves, and City Harvest.

The “Stay at Home Slam” was produced by Endeavor Content’s Film-45, and came together through various divisions across Endeavor, including IMG’s tennis clients, events and e-sports teams, WME talent clients and digital groups.

