Taylor Hill and Camille Rowe Shine for David Yurman as New Ambassadors in Fall and Holiday Campaigns

David Yurman has tapped Taylor Hill and Camille Rowe as its newest ambassadors.

On Tuesday, the brand said the models would front the luxury jewelry label’s fall and holiday social media campaigns, launching Tuesday and Nov. 6, respectively.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and French-American actress-model joins David Yurman’s star-studded slew of spokespeople, including Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding, both of whom starred in the brand’s “Come Closer” campaign earlier this year, as well as social ambassadors Laura Harrier, Kelsey Asbille and Lucien Laviscount.

Taylor Hill for David Yurman’s holiday 2022 social media campaign. Logan Rae Hill/Courtesy of David Yurman

“Starting my career early in the fashion industry, David Yurman has always stood out from other jewelry brands for its signature cable style and New York roots,” Hill said. “I’m thrilled to partner with such a prestigious brand and to share in the spirit of the holidays through the new campaign.”

The jewelry brand’s holiday campaign will appear across its official global social channels and show Hill and Rowe sporting the its signature collections, including the Starburst, Pavéflex and the relaunched Classic Watch.

The campaign will also feature designs from the Carlyle collection, inspired by the early 20th century Art Deco movement of New York City and The Carlyle Hotel’s architecture.

Camille Rowe for David Yurman’s holiday 2022 social media campaign. Dario Catellani/Courtesy of David Yurman

“I am honored to join David Yurman’s family of brand ambassadors and to partner with an iconic jewelry house whose first international storefront is in my home country of France,” Rowe said.

Hill’s campaign photos were photographed by Logan Rae Hill in the Hamptons, with styling by George Cortina, while Rowe’s were shot in Paris by Dario Catellani, also styled by Cortina.