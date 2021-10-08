×
Taylor Stitch Creates Capsule With Rodale Institute

The T-shirts feature a print from Spanish artist Dani Vergés.

The Taylor Stitch tees for Rodale
The Taylor Stitch tees for Rodale Institute.

Taylor Stitch, a San Francisco-based men’s wear brand, is teaming with the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing the organic movement through research, farmer training and consumer education, for a special capsule collection that launches today.

Taylor Stitch x Rodale Institute For the Common Good will feature a print created by Spanish painter Dani Vergés that will be offered on two limited-edition colorways of the brand’s Cotton Hemp Tee. The print, named Give to Get, is intended to celebrate the cyclical nature of regenerative agriculture, the companies said.

The T-shirt, which will retail for $38, will be sold on the Taylor Stitch website and its stores in addition to onsite at the Rodale Institute in Kutztown, Pa. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated back to the institute.

Taylor Stitch was founded in 2008 as a shirtmaker and uses recycled and regenerated fabrics whenever possible. It has since expanded into bottoms, outerwear, accessories and footwear made from organic cotton, hemp and merino wool.

Jerome Irving Rodale was born in New York in the early 1900s and because of chronic health issues, he moved to Pennsylvania, where he bought a rundown farm and began experimenting with growing food without chemicals, coining the word “organic,” and establishing the Rodale Organic Gardening Experimental Farm in 1940. Much of the country’s research takes place on a 333-acre farm in Kutztown.

“We’re proud to share a common purpose with the dedicated farmers, educators and researchers of Rodale Institute,” said the marketing materials on the capsule from Taylor Stitch. “They’ve been leading the charge toward regenerative organic agricultural practices for decades, and it’s thanks in part to their trailblazing work that a brand like ours has access to the information and the infrastructure needed to pursue seed-to-sew responsibility.”

