Taylor Swift Celebrates MTV VMAs After Party in Starry Moschino Minidress With Shimmering Details

Taylor Swift teased a forthcoming album on Sunday at the MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey, and the singer continued with surprises throughout the night.
The “Willow” songstress, who won Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Long-form Video for “All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor’s Version),” made a vibrant outfit change for the post-ceremony celebration.
Swift arrived at the Fleur Room in New York wearing another dazzling look, which followed a crystal-embellished dress she donned throughout the VMA program. She arrived at the after-party venue in Chelsea wearing a blue Moschino one-piece dress that featured a corseted silhouette and plunging neckline, adorned with crystals along the shoulder straps and across the bustier.
The design included star motifs in a shimmering linear arrangement. Swift layered her look with a white faux fur jacket worn at the mid-arm. Continuing with a sparkling theme, Taylor coupled her outfit with a pair of embellished stilettos with chunky heels.
Her accessories included bright diamond cuff earrings, a change from the pointed drop style she wore at the show with an Oscar de la Renta pre-spring 2023 cutout dress, Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
During her acceptance speech, Swift announced her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which will be released on Oct. 21, consisting of 13 tracks with titles yet to be revealed; it’s now available to preorder. In tandem with the news, Swift took to Instagram to share the project’s cover art.
Swift has donned Oscar de La Renta and Moschino ensembles in the past. At the 2021 Grammys, she wore a custom Oscar de La Renta floral-embroidered dress filled with blossoming arrangements and striking chromatic hues. While on her Red world tour in 2013, she performed in an ethereal skirt from Moschino’s resort 2012 collection.