Taylor Swift Celebrates MTV VMAs After Party in Starry Moschino Minidress With Shimmering Details

The MTV VMA winner celebrated in style at an after party following the announcement of her 10th studio album.

Taylor Swift in Moschino attends the
Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on Aug. 29, 2022 in New York City. GC Images

Taylor Swift teased a forthcoming album on Sunday at the MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey, and the singer continued with surprises throughout the night.

The “Willow” songstress, who won Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Long-form Video for “All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor’s Version),” made a vibrant outfit change for the post-ceremony celebration.

Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on Aug. 29, 2022 in New York City. GC Images

Swift arrived at the Fleur Room in New York wearing another dazzling look, which followed a crystal-embellished dress she donned throughout the VMA program. She arrived at the after-party venue in Chelsea wearing a blue Moschino one-piece dress that featured a corseted silhouette and plunging neckline, adorned with crystals along the shoulder straps and across the bustier.

The design included star motifs in a shimmering linear arrangement. Swift layered her look with a white faux fur jacket worn at the mid-arm. Continuing with a sparkling theme, Taylor coupled her outfit with a pair of embellished stilettos with chunky heels.

Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after-party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on Aug. 29, 2022 in New York City. GC Images

Her accessories included bright diamond cuff earrings, a change from the pointed drop style she wore at the show with an Oscar de la Renta pre-spring 2023 cutout dress, Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

During her acceptance speech, Swift announced her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which will be released on Oct. 21, consisting of 13 tracks with titles yet to be revealed; it’s now available to preorder. In tandem with the news, Swift took to Instagram to share the project’s cover art.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Swift has donned Oscar de La Renta and Moschino ensembles in the past. At the 2021 Grammys, she wore a custom Oscar de La Renta floral-embroidered dress filled with blossoming arrangements and striking chromatic hues. While on her Red world tour in 2013, she performed in an ethereal skirt from Moschino’s resort 2012 collection.

