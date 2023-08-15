

Taylor Swift is sparking bridal trends.

The superstar wore a dress from Nicole + Felicia during her Eras tour, and soon, brides will be able to access a version of that same dress through Kleinfeld Bridal, which has linked with the brand for a trunk show in New York.

In addition to wearing a Nicole + Felicia dress during her opening night performance of “Enchanted,” Swift donned a custom bridal gown from the label for last year’s “I Bet You Think About Me, Taylor’s Version (From the Vault),” music video. For that Blake Lively-directed clip, the songstress played a wedding crasher and wound up in a custom strapless gown with tulle floral appliqués. By the time Swift’s tour comes to a close Saturday, it is expected to exceed more than a record-breaking $1 billion in sales.

To tap into that consumer thirst for all things Swift-related, Kleinfeld Bridal is launching an exclusive Nicole + Felicia bridal assortment and will host a Nicole + Felicia trunk show in the New York flagship Thursday through Saturday. The game plan is to build upon the label’s celebrity following, especially in regards to Swift’s influence. Noting that the Kleinfeld shopper is “very celebrity-driven,” Sheila Sciocchetti, Kleinfeld Bridal’s vice president and general merchandise manager, said the early response to the label has indicated there is a greater opportunity. Although the first Nicole + Felicia dress that Swift wore during Eras stops was one of the label’s non-bridal ones, consumers have been requesting it for their weddings, Sciocchetti said. Kleinfeld will have a version of that bespoke crystal embellished ballgown as part of its offerings.

Sisters Nicole and Felicia Chang run their namesake company from an atelier in Taiwan and one will be traveling to the U.S. for this week’s in-store appearance. Styles from their collection are being showcased in Kleinfeld’s window displays and the event is being buzzed about through its social media channels. One hundred shoppers a day are expected at the trunk show, which will offer wedding dresses retailing between $2,500 and $9,500. The power of social media to drive consumers into stores is the strongest factor, especially for red carpet-inspired eveningwear and bridal as well, Sciocchetti said. Having gained plenty of publicity as the setting of the reality show “Say Yes to the Dress!” Kleinfeld grasps the reach of entertainment.

A more robust assortment of the Nicole + Felicia collection will continue to be offered at Kleinfeld after the trunk show. Having carried the label for three seasons in a more limited way, Nicole + Felicia is one of the “top desired brands,” she said. The feathery cape that Kate Beckinsale wore during her 50th birthday celebration late last month revved up interest in the label, Sciocchetti added.

“Based on the performance of a smaller collection, we do believe the potential is there to see it become a big brand for us. What they bring is a more modern interpretation of luxury with beautifully handcrafted beading and special details.” she added.