Taylor Swift Shines in Gold Beaded Jumpsuit at American Music Awards 2022

Taylor Swift took to the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a bedazzled gold jumpsuit by The Blonds.

In honor of the ceremony, where Swift won multiple awards, the singer wore a gold beaded sleeveless spaghetti strap open-back jumpsuit with a waist belt.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for dcp

She coordinated the look with gold open-toe heels from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings by Cathy Waterman, ear cuffs by Anita Ko Jewelry and numerous gold rings and gold bracelets.

Swift worked with her go-to stylist Joseph Cassell, who styled her for several recent public appearances, including the MTV Europe Music Awards, a segment on “The Graham Norton Show” and an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Cassell has dressed Swift in brands such as David Koma, Michael Kors and Louis Vuitton.

For makeup, Swift worked with Lorrie Turk to create an awards-ready look with a coral red lip, a hint of blush and smokey eye shadow with a touch of gold accenting the inner corners of her eyes and heavy mascara on her upper eyelashes for a dramatic effect. For hair, she worked with Jemma Muradian, who gave the singer huge statement curls and parted her hair to one side.

This year at the American Music Awards, Swift won in every category she was nominated for: Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Swift is now the artist with the most American Music Awards.

The 50th annual American Music Awards honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021 to Sept. 22, 2022. TV personality Wayne Brady hosted the ceremony.