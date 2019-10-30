Taylor Swift is capping off 2019 with a major honor.

The singer is being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. Swift is also nominated for five awards — including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for “You Need to Calm Down,” Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, Favorite Album for “Lover” and Favorite Artist in Adult Contemporary — and is slated to perform during the awards show.

She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…

She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…

AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24…@taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE! 💘🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/WdAPBp4JYU — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2019

Swift has earned the most AMAs of any female artist with 23 wins — four of those for Artist of the Year — and has also won the most AMAs this decade than any other performer. If Swift nabs more wins at the 2019 AMAs, she will surpass Michael Jackson’s record of 24 wins. The AMAs are fan-voted, with voting available through Google until Nov. 20.

The 2019 AMAs will celebrate the past decade with performances that revisit popular music across genres. The AMAs have yet to release their full list of performers for the awards show.

Swift’s award comes after the release of her seventh studio album, “Lover,” in August. To celebrate the album’s release, Swift teamed up with Stella McCartney for a fashion merchandise collection.

