Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Taylor Swift Sparkles in Swarovski Crystal Necklace for Burlesque Performance With Dita Von Teese in ‘Bejeweled’ Music Video

The short film follows the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights."

Taylor Swift in the 'Bejeweled' music video, swarovski crystals, dita von teese
A still of Taylor Swift from the "Bejeweled" music video. Courtesy of YouTube

Taylor Swift debuted the music video for “Bejeweled” on Tuesday. It’s her second single from her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which was released on Oct. 21.

The music video follows a Cinderella-like storyline and stars Laura Dern as her “Stepmommy”; Alana, Danielle and Este Haim as her stepsisters Lady Alana, Lady Danielle and Lady Este; Pat McGrath as “Queen Pat,” and Jack Antonoff as “Prince Jack.”

Swarovski's Millenia Collection 1 necklace. A still of Taylor Swift outfit from the Bejeweled music video.
A still of Taylor Swift from the “Bejeweled” music video. Courtesy of YouTube

Swift plays a version of Cinderella, complete with a glamorous transformation from a maid to a princess — who accessorizes with Swarovski’s Millenia necklace.

Swarovski's Millenia Collection 1 necklace.
Swarovski’s Millenia Collection 1 necklace.

The bright piece, which debuted as part of the label’s Collection 1 line last year and retails for $650, incorporates oversize white octagon-cut crystals and rhodium plating.

Her character later joins Dita Von Teese — who also wore the necklace — for a burlesque performance, where the pair dance in life-size martini glasses.

A still of Dita Von Teese from the Bejeweled music video.
A still of Dita Von Teese from the “Bejeweled” music video. Courtesy of YouTube

Swift and Teese’s coordinating ensembles featured bustiers, corseted bodysuits with bejeweled embellishments, garter belts and rhinestone-covered peep-toe pumps.

In September, Swarovski joined forces with Aquazzura for a capsule collection to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The line premiered the footwear brand’s new Aura sandal silhouette in five colorways with the luxury jeweler’s crystal designs embroidered across its ankle straps and heels. The following month, Swarovski debuted its holiday campaign starring Bella Hadid.

