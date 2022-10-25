Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift.

Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 24. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick.

Swift discussed her musical process in making her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which was released last Friday. She also teased the possibility of her going on a “Midnights” tour.

Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 24. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Swift released a music video on Tuesday for her track “Bejeweled,” which she both wrote and directed. It was modeled after the story of Cinderella, starring Laura Dern as the evil stepmother and the musical trio Haim as the stepsisters.

The promotion of her new music comes after Swift was honored with the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards last September.

Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 24, 2022 Todd Owyoung/NBC

While accepting the award, she said this: “20 years ago, I wrote my first song. I used to dream about one day getting to bounce around the different musical worlds of my various sonic influences, and change up the production of my albums. I hoped that one day the blending of genres wouldn’t be such a big deal. There’s so much discussion about genre and it always usually leads back to a conversation about melody and production. But that leaves out possibly my favorite part of songwriting: lyricism.”