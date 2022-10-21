A Look at Taylor Swift‘s Fashion for New ’Midnights’ Album

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album is here. The album released Friday, briefly causing Spotify to crash.

Yesterday, Swift took to Twitter to tease fans with the trailer for her music videos for her 10th studio album. It is the follow-up to Swift’s 2020 folk albums “Folkore” and “Evermore.”

Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Swift is releasing the album with the help of some fashionable looks. The pop star took an eclectic approach to dressing with no one theme prevalent throughout her fashion choices.

In the teaser trailer, she wears shrunken polos, knits, cardigans and wide-legged trousers. Other notable pieces included a blue faux fur coat Swift wore as she blew smoke rings staring at the camera; bedazzled lingerie and a headpiece inspired by the 2001 music video for “Lady Marmalade”; a classic Hollywood glamour look with a crystal-embellished dress; a white faux fur stole accessorized with diamond earrings and a diamond necklace; a sparkling blue sequin hooded coat, and a Marie Antoinette-inspired hairdo as Swift closed out the teaser winking at the camera.

Swift, who works with stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, pulled from brands including Reformation, Stella McCartney, Levi’s and her friend Gigi Hadid’s line, Guest in Residence. The end of the trailer video credits appearances from Laura Dern to Laith Ashley.

Earlier on Friday, the music video for “Anti-Hero” from “Midnights” debuted, featuring Swift in a ‘70s-inspired polo shirt, a striped Farmrio swimsuit with orange tweed biker shorts and Prada boots, and a simple white tank top with sleeping shorts.

Swift announced the “Midnights” album during her acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Recently, Swift also accepted the Nashville Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award wearing a Michael Kors dress.