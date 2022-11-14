Taylor Swift Makes a Bejeweled Statement at MTV EMAs in David Koma Bodysuit-dress and Embellished Chainmail Skirt

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 12, wearing a black bodysuit-style dress with a chainmail skirt by David Koma.

The pop star’s silhouette featured a low-cut dress with a bodysuit-style bodice and green jewel-encrusted chainmail links around the skirt.

Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 on Nov. 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Getty Images for MTV

Swift accessorized the look with ear cuffs by Anita Ko Jewelry, Repossi and Diana Kordas Jewelry. Her diamond studs were by Djula Jewelry and Margo. On her fingers, she wore rings by Repossi and Delfina Delettrez. She completed the outfit with black peep-toe pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Swift worked with her go-to stylist Joseph Cassell, who also works with Beth Behrs, Lydia Hearst and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Makeup artist Lorrie Turk created an evening-ready look, including a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter and dramatic eye makeup that featured eyeshadow, dark eyeliner under the rims of her eyes and wingtip eyeliner on her bottom eyelid. For hair, she tapped Jemma Muradian, who styled Swift’s bangs and pinned up her hair in the back.

Swift took home the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” She also won awards for Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Longform Video.

The 2022 MTV EMAs were held in Düsseldorf, Germany. This marked the sixth time the awards show took place in Düsseldorf. The ceremony was hosted by singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi. Award recipients included Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, Blackpink, BTS, Sam Smith, Anitta and David Guetta.