Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

Taylor Swift Makes a Bejeweled Statement at MTV EMAs in David Koma Bodysuit-dress and Embellished Chainmail Skirt

The singer took home the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video at the awards ceremony.

Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 on Nov. 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany. PA Images via Getty Images

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 12, wearing a black bodysuit-style dress with a chainmail skirt by David Koma.

The pop star’s silhouette featured a low-cut dress with a bodysuit-style bodice and green jewel-encrusted chainmail links around the skirt.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 on Nov. 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Getty Images for MTV

Swift accessorized the look with ear cuffs by Anita Ko Jewelry, Repossi and Diana Kordas Jewelry. Her diamond studs were by Djula Jewelry and Margo. On her fingers, she wore rings by Repossi and Delfina Delettrez. She completed the outfit with black peep-toe pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Swift worked with her go-to stylist Joseph Cassell, who also works with Beth Behrs, Lydia Hearst and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Makeup artist Lorrie Turk created an evening-ready look, including a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter and dramatic eye makeup that featured eyeshadow, dark eyeliner under the rims of her eyes and wingtip eyeliner on her bottom eyelid. For hair, she tapped Jemma Muradian, who styled Swift’s bangs and pinned up her hair in the back.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 on Nov. 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Getty Images for MTV

Swift took home the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” She also won awards for Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Longform Video.

The 2022 MTV EMAs were held in Düsseldorf, Germany. This marked the sixth time the awards show took place in Düsseldorf. The ceremony was hosted by singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi. Award recipients included Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, Blackpink, BTS, Sam Smith, Anitta and David Guetta.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

