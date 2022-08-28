Taylor Swift Shines in Crystal-Embellished Oscar de la Renta Dress at MTV VMAs 2022

Taylor Swift made a shinning arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, N.J.

The 12-time MTV VMA winner, who won her first award of the night for Best Long Form Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” chose an Oscar de la Renta dress from the brand’s resort 2023 collection. The halter-neck silhouette was draped in crystal embellishments that created a cutout design around the bodice.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Her sandals by Christian Louboutin followed similar ornamental cues as the dress, featuring a metallic silver finish and a T-strap silhouette that incorporated hanging crystal details.

Swift accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. For glam, she wore crystal appliques in silver and lavender hues across her browbone, inner-eye accents and red lipstick.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Swift’s appearance at the show marks the first time she attended since 2019, when she was the opening performer and received awards for Video of the Year for her song “You Need to Calm Down” from her seventh-studio album “Lover,” released that year.

On the red carpet and while accepting her awards, she was styled in a colorful, rhinestone-embellished oversized blazer with a statement pink top and thigh-high rhinestone black boots.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony takes place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow at center stage. Minaj will be presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award. The event’s lineup includes Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and more. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles lead in nominations.