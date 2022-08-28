×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Taylor Swift Shines in Crystal-Embellished Oscar de la Renta Dress at MTV VMAs 2022

The MTV VMA winner embraced a sparkling theme from head to toe

Taylor Swift wears oscar de la
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
View ALL 128 Photos

Taylor Swift made a shinning arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, N.J.

The 12-time MTV VMA winner, who won her first award of the night for Best Long Form Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” chose an Oscar de la Renta dress from the brand’s resort 2023 collection. The halter-neck silhouette was draped in crystal embellishments that created a cutout design around the bodice.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Her sandals by Christian Louboutin followed similar ornamental cues as the dress, featuring a metallic silver finish and a T-strap silhouette that incorporated hanging crystal details.

Related Galleries

Swift accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. For glam, she wore crystal appliques in silver and lavender hues across her browbone, inner-eye accents and red lipstick.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Swift’s appearance at the show marks the first time she attended since 2019, when she was the opening performer and received awards for Video of the Year for her song “You Need to Calm Down” from her seventh-studio album “Lover,” released that year.

On the red carpet and while accepting her awards, she was styled in a colorful, rhinestone-embellished oversized blazer with a statement pink top and thigh-high rhinestone black boots.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony takes place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow at center stage. Minaj will be presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award. The event’s lineup includes Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and more. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles lead in nominations.

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Hot Summer Bags

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Taylor Swift Shines at MTV VMAs

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad