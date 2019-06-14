Taylor Swift is getting into the fashion game with some help from Stella McCartney.

As part of the release of her seventh studio album “Lover” — which comes out Aug. 23 — Swift has teamed with McCartney for a collection of apparel. Swift announced the news in an Instagram Live late Thursday, also showing the album artwork for “Lover.”

“She’s been a friend for a really long time and just a woman that I respect so much,” she said. “I respect what she creates, how she creates it and there’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs.”

While specifics on the collection have yet to be released, Swift stated the lineup takes inspiration from her upcoming album. The album art for “Lover” features clouds in pastel blue, pink and purple hues.

McCartney also took to her Instagram to share news of the collaboration, posting a selfie of the two on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Watch this space, Stella and Taylor collaboration coming soon.”

Marking her first collaboration with a fashion designer, Swift has worn many looks from McCartney for her last few appearances, most recently a rainbow tie-dye look for her performance at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango Show on June 1.

In the Instagram Live, Swift said she will reveal more information on the collaboration closer to the album’s release date.

