Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team earned several major Olympic medals over the last week.

The final scheduled events for the women’s artistic gymnastics took place this weekend, with Sunisa “Suni” Lee taking bronze in the uneven bars, an apparatus she specializes in, while MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey took silver and gold in the vault and floor exercise, respectively.

Many expected Lee, the gold medalist for the individual all-around, to also take home first place for the uneven bars, but she experienced a few missed connections in her routine. Despite the minor flaws, Lee still managed to score a 14.500 and capture the bronze medal for the U.S.

Belgium’s Nina Derwael, the two-time defending world champion in the bars, took home the gold, making history in her country as the first Belgian woman to take home a medal in gymnastics. Russian Olympic Committee’s Anastasia Ilyankova placed second in the event.

Skinner, however, medaled in an event she didn’t even expect to compete in. Last week, she had already bid farewell to her professional gymnastics career in a long, heartfelt Instagram post and was about to head back to her home state of Arizona when the unexpected happened. Her teammate and friend Simone Biles had dropped out of the team event, citing mental health reasons.

Skinner participated in the qualifying rounds for the individual all-around event and the vault. However, despite having scores sufficient enough to qualify for each of the finals, she could not compete due to the two-per-country limitations. Her teammates Biles, Lee and Carey finished ahead of her in the all-around, and Biles and Carey were also ahead in the vault.

The gymnast ended up staying in Tokyo in case Team USA needed someone to step in. Biles was supposed to compete in the vault and floor exercise, but withdrew from the events only a day before, which meant Skinner would have to take Biles’ place in Sunday’s vault final. Biles received the gold medal in the vault at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

After landing two solid vaults, Skinner managed to win a silver medal on Sunday. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, the second place winner in the individual all-around, took gold while South Korea’s Yeo Seo-jeong took bronze.

“There have been so many times I’ve wanted to quit the last two years and throughout my entire gymnastics career. I don’t think most people know how hard this sport is on your body and mind,” Skinner shared on Instagram. “I’m grateful I never gave up and that so many of you never gave up on me ❤️ unfinished business…FINISHED 🥈”

Next up was the floor exercise, another event that was dominated by Biles, who won the gold medal in the last Olympics. However, Biles’ withdrawal from the event made Carey the only gymnast to represent the U.S.

Carey’s floor routine received a score of 14.366 to get the gold medal finish. This marked Carey’s first individual medal in the Olympics.

Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won the silver while Japan’s Mai Murakami and Russian Olympic Committee’s Angelina Melnikova tied for the bronze.

As gymnastics rounds out its time at the Tokyo Olympics, the only event that remains is the balance beam. Biles qualified for all the individual events, but it was not confirmed whether she would compete in the last individual event until Monday, when USA Gymnastics announced she would participate. Biles will be joining Lee as they both aim to medal once more on Tuesday.

The balance beam is the last event for gymnastics, which will air Aug. 3 at 4:50 a.m. ET on NBC.

