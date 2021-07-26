The U.S. women’s gymnastics team will be performing in style at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Thursday, GK Elite, which has been the official apparel sponsor for the U.S. gymnastics teams since 2000, revealed a closer look at some of the leotards that will be worn by members of the women’s team. The team consists of Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner.

The first is called, “Brilliantly Bold,” inspired by the iconic Olympics torch. The leotard features a black and rose gold fabric topped with more than 3,500 brilliance and blush Swarovski crystals. The second is called, “Lavender Ice,” featuring a light purple fabric, also fashioned with around 3,500 brilliance and blush Swarovski crystals.

Inspired by the iconic torch, our Brilliantly Bold competition leotard features 3,515 brilliance and blush @swarovski crystals and black and rose gold fabric that's designed to shine. Replica version now available: https://t.co/IqxNF0Cch4 #gkelite #youaregk #AsSeenInTokyo pic.twitter.com/sjWV5QEwlD — GK Elite Sportswear (@gkelite) July 22, 2021

Our Lavender Ice competition leotard uses mesh cutouts, faux straps, and a plunging neckline design along with 3,468 @swarovski crystals to stand-out, sparkle, and shine! Replica version now available: https://t.co/9ZIL2jXb6P #gkelite #youaregk #AsSeenInTokyo pic.twitter.com/3dOplW1bIo — GK Elite Sportswear (@gkelite) July 22, 2021

On Sunday, GK Elite’s official Twitter account revealed more uniforms. One is a limited edition called, “Scattered Stars,” which was made entirely out of recycled fabric. With more than 76 hand-laid stars embellished with 6,400-plus Swarovski crystals, the leotard is supposed to represent American patriotism in its navy blue, red, silver and gold color palette. The last leotard GK Elite showcased is one made from red fabric and bedazzled with crystals as well in the front, with a design inspired by the eagle on the American $1 bill.

Each uniform has the U.S. flag on its wrist and the letters “USA” in Swarovski crystals on the hip.

Over 6,400 @swarovski crystals. Over 76 stars hand-laid stars. Made entirely of recycled fabric. Our Scattered Stars Competition leotard says USA loud and proud. Replica now available: https://t.co/4ehu85VdOn #gkelite #youaregk #AsSeenInTokyo pic.twitter.com/jd5c4nNe4F — GK Elite Sportswear (@gkelite) July 25, 2021

Can you guess what inspires the design on the front of our Red Royalty Women's Gymnastics National Team replica workout leotard? Leave your answer in the replies! Now available: https://t.co/qtDTfq3zyw #gkelite #youaregk #AsSeenInTokyo pic.twitter.com/FEf3tpu4By — GK Elite Sportswear (@gkelite) July 25, 2021

This year’s official Olympic leotards reportedly cost $700 to $1,200 each. Each individual gymnast will also have their own respective wardrobes, including practice leotards, that is estimated to be around $12,000 total.

Though there have been high expectations for this team to nab their third consecutive gold medal for the U.S., the team fell short when qualifying for the team finals this Olympics. For the first time since 2010, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team failed to finish first in the qualifying rounds, placing second after the Russian Olympic Committee.

However, the teams still have a chance to perform better at the artistic team all-around event, which will air Tuesday, July 27 at 6:45 a.m. ET on NBC.

