Japanese digital art collective TeamLab is branching out from its wildly popular exhibitions to launch its first nightclub this October.

Called Master, the venue is set to open in Shanghai and will take up two floors of the TX Huaihai building in Shanghai and is introduced rather cryptically, as “a new social entertainment model”.

“In this space, ‘master’, ‘medium’, ‘modern’, ‘music’–all young, trendy and cultural energies will be connected to the M series,” the press announcement said.

Aside from Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity rooms, it’s hard to think of any art installation series that offers up a more Instagram-friendly experience than TeamLab’s light installations and interactive projections. The group’s exhibitions have shown in over ten countries–including Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, the U.S., Australia, and across Europe.

If its past projects are anything to go by, expect all manner of optical illusion but involving a more auditory experience. Master’s concept is something called Shower³ and will showcase “3D dimensional objects, wrapping around the body of people in the space and immersing the body,” TeamLab said.