Ari Hoffman and Michael Bastian are back together.

Hoffman, the new chief executive officer of Ted Baker North America, has brought the designer on board as interim chief creative officer, according to market reports. The two had worked together at Gant to re-create the Gant Rugger label.

Hoffman could not be reached for comment.

At Ted Baker, Bastian takes over a role held by founder Ray Kelvin who left the company last year after charges of inappropriate behavior toward employees. In December, the company revealed that it was investigating an accounting error on its balance sheet.

Hoffman started at the brand at the beginning of December. He was most recently ceo of Scotch & Soda USA.

Bastian, a one-time men’s fashion director of Bergdorf Goodman, started his own label in 2006 and sold a “significant interest” in the company to Bluestar Alliance in 2016.