Ted Baker Showcases Fall Collection With Music Performances

The lineup of the weekly music sessions includes Jungle, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Bastille, and Alicai Harley.

Alicai Harley performing at Ted Baker's
Alicai Harley performing at Ted Baker's Street Party Sessions. Courtesy

British fashion label Ted Baker is celebrating the arrival of the brand’s fall collection with “Street Party Sessions,” a series of immersive, digital-first performances by a wide range of British musicians.

In collaboration with the multidisciplinary firm Eleven Studio, the brand filmed performances by Jungle, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Bastille and Alicai Harley at London’s nightclub and events venue Printworks to celebrate live music’s long-awaited return. All the performers were dressed in the brand’s fall 2021 collection.

The sessions will be released weekly across the brand’s digital channels starting this Thursday until the end of October. The brand said this is also a part of a wider brand innovation strategy across TikTok, YouTube and Animal Crossing.

Jennifer Roebuck, chief customer officer at Ted Baker, called the initiatives “a strategic opportunity to occupy the cultural space in a way that we hope will change brand perceptions, engage new audiences and remind our loyal and brand-curious customers why they love Ted Baker.”

Anthony Cuthbertson, the brand’s global creative director, said the format is the perfect way to introduce the new collection, which itself is “a celebration of our cities coming back to life.”

“With this campaign, we showcase the new-season wardrobe across a diverse group of creators, expressing the versatility and fluidity of our collections and amplifying the brand to new audiences,” he added.

The brand also said that Street Party Sessions is a core representation of its partnership with the gender equality initiative Keychange. Through the sponsorship, Ted Baker champions innovators from Keychange’s talent development program, and offers them a space to share their stories with a wider audience.

