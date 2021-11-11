×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

How Teddy Fresh Finds Inspiration in ‘Nostalgia’ and Reflects Hila Klein’s Personal Style

YouTuber Hila Klein talks her apparel line Teddy Fresh and its future projects.

Hila Klein of Teddy Fresh
Hila Klein Courtesy of Hila Klein

A few years ago, Hila Klein was shopping around and realized there weren’t as many pieces she wanted to wear.

There was a lack of “colorful and playful clothing” for adults, but she noticed that wasn’t the case when it came to children’s apparel or vintage items. So she decided to start her own line to change that.

“I just decided to try and go for it. I just designed one capsule and thought, whatever happens, happens,” Klein told WWD. “Maybe it would just be a hobby or something, but I had to go for it. From the first capsule, basically, it just immediately became a real thing and very much took over everything.”

She called it “Teddy Fresh” because she and her husband Ethan Klein loved the name Theodore, or Teddy. It also happens to be the name of their two-year-old son and their nicknames for each other. “We’ve always just loved it. We kind of thought about a cool teddy bear,” she said. “We just said Teddy Fresh.”

Related Galleries

Since the launch of their first collection in October 2017, Klein’s clothing witnessed immense success, with much of their apparel selling out shortly after dropping.

Teddy Fresh
A closer look at the Teddy Fresh line. Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Teddy Fresh features fun color-blocked patterns, graphic T-shirts and hoodies and pieces reminiscent of ‘90s fashion. The line reflects Klein’s own personal style, involving mixing and matching with women’s wear and men’s wear, oversize pieces and a lot of denim.

“I love vintage stuff. I just love the amount of detail that you’ll find in those kinds of pieces, the novelty craft,” she said of her main inspiration when designing. “We get inspired from kids clothing, the ‘90s. Currently also for women’s, a lot of Y2K fashion is inspiring to us like rhinestones, beads and flocking.”

On top of managing her clothing line, Klein also has a popular YouTube channel with her husband called H3h3Productions. The duo also have a related channel dedicated to their podcast “The H3 Podcast,” which launched in 2017.

Over the years, Teddy Fresh has partnered with Ripndip, SpongeBob SquarePants and, most recently, Care Bears, among others. The line is now teaming with Looney Tunes to create a collection that will launch on Nov. 18.

With that, the upcoming collaboration is Klein’s favorite so far as it falls in line with her love for the ‘90s.

Teddy Fresh x Looney Tunes Collab
A closer look at one of the pieces from the upcoming Teddy Fresh x Looney Tunes collab. Courtesy of Teddy Fresh
Teddy Fresh x Looney Tunes Collab
A closer look at one of the pieces from the upcoming Teddy Fresh x Looney Tunes collab. Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

“It’s something I personally grew up on. It’s just such a nostalgic collaboration,” Klein said. “We loved the aesthetics of the ‘90s and, specifically, Looney Tunes and fashion was really a crossover that affected all kinds of people. We really wanted to do this one and we just had so much fun with it and I think it will show in the collection.”

Klein and Teddy Fresh are gearing up to host another pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Nov. 13 to display their latest Looney Tunes collection, as well as invite guests to have fun as they explore the store for a day.

The pop-up will have an airbrush artist to help customize clothing for customers, a nail artist, vegan burgers from Monty’s Good Burger and more.

“It’s really just going to be a big party, and you’ll get to see the clothing in person, which is a big for us because we currently are online only,” Klein said. “That’s the big thing. Showing people that we’re real people and the product is real and that we can connect in the real world.”

Teddy Fresh’s collaboration with Looney Tunes launches on Nov. 18 and their one-day pop-up shop will be held in Los Angeles at 4441 Sunset Boulevard on Nov. 13.

READ MORE HERE:

Teddy Fresh Launches Capsule With Animated Series ‘Care Bears’

YouTube to Host Holiday Stream & Shop Livestream Event

Launchmetrics, YouTube Spotlight Longtail Impact of Video on Brand

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad