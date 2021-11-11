How Teddy Fresh Finds Inspiration in ‘Nostalgia’ and Reflects Hila Klein’s Personal Style

A few years ago, Hila Klein was shopping around and realized there weren’t as many pieces she wanted to wear.

There was a lack of “colorful and playful clothing” for adults, but she noticed that wasn’t the case when it came to children’s apparel or vintage items. So she decided to start her own line to change that.

“I just decided to try and go for it. I just designed one capsule and thought, whatever happens, happens,” Klein told WWD. “Maybe it would just be a hobby or something, but I had to go for it. From the first capsule, basically, it just immediately became a real thing and very much took over everything.”

She called it “Teddy Fresh” because she and her husband Ethan Klein loved the name Theodore, or Teddy. It also happens to be the name of their two-year-old son and their nicknames for each other. “We’ve always just loved it. We kind of thought about a cool teddy bear,” she said. “We just said Teddy Fresh.”

Since the launch of their first collection in October 2017, Klein’s clothing witnessed immense success, with much of their apparel selling out shortly after dropping.

A closer look at the Teddy Fresh line. Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Teddy Fresh features fun color-blocked patterns, graphic T-shirts and hoodies and pieces reminiscent of ‘90s fashion. The line reflects Klein’s own personal style, involving mixing and matching with women’s wear and men’s wear, oversize pieces and a lot of denim.

“I love vintage stuff. I just love the amount of detail that you’ll find in those kinds of pieces, the novelty craft,” she said of her main inspiration when designing. “We get inspired from kids clothing, the ‘90s. Currently also for women’s, a lot of Y2K fashion is inspiring to us like rhinestones, beads and flocking.”

On top of managing her clothing line, Klein also has a popular YouTube channel with her husband called H3h3Productions. The duo also have a related channel dedicated to their podcast “The H3 Podcast,” which launched in 2017.

Over the years, Teddy Fresh has partnered with Ripndip, SpongeBob SquarePants and, most recently, Care Bears, among others. The line is now teaming with Looney Tunes to create a collection that will launch on Nov. 18.

With that, the upcoming collaboration is Klein’s favorite so far as it falls in line with her love for the ‘90s.

A closer look at one of the pieces from the upcoming Teddy Fresh x Looney Tunes collab. Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

A closer look at one of the pieces from the upcoming Teddy Fresh x Looney Tunes collab. Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

“It’s something I personally grew up on. It’s just such a nostalgic collaboration,” Klein said. “We loved the aesthetics of the ‘90s and, specifically, Looney Tunes and fashion was really a crossover that affected all kinds of people. We really wanted to do this one and we just had so much fun with it and I think it will show in the collection.”

Klein and Teddy Fresh are gearing up to host another pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Nov. 13 to display their latest Looney Tunes collection, as well as invite guests to have fun as they explore the store for a day.

The pop-up will have an airbrush artist to help customize clothing for customers, a nail artist, vegan burgers from Monty’s Good Burger and more.

“It’s really just going to be a big party, and you’ll get to see the clothing in person, which is a big for us because we currently are online only,” Klein said. “That’s the big thing. Showing people that we’re real people and the product is real and that we can connect in the real world.”

Teddy Fresh’s collaboration with Looney Tunes launches on Nov. 18 and their one-day pop-up shop will be held in Los Angeles at 4441 Sunset Boulevard on Nov. 13.

