POWERING UP: Today’s launch of the Heatable Capsule Collection is an example of what happens when three forces collide. Telekom Fashion Fusion, Red Bull’s AlphaTauri fashion label and Schoeller Textil AG pooled their brain power to introduce technological innovation for what amounts to self-regulating garments. Telekom took care of the app that controls the jacket’s temperature, AlphaTauri handled the design and Schoeller developed the heating technologies, fabrics and electronic components. Consumers decide what level of warmth that they would like for the jacket or the gilet. The clothing is operated by an app that allows the wearer to heat zones near the pocket and kidney areas.

Collectively, they are trying to appeal to the tech-savvy urban explorer. Schoeller, the Switzerland-based company that dates back to 1868, developed E-Soft-Shell heating technology that is integrated into the fabric, and is what the company describes as localized as close as possible to the wearer’s body. In addition, sensors can measure the jackets’ microclimate. Essentially, the apparel’s warmth is generated by the heatable fabric lining with a network of conducive yarns. If heating is not needed, the integrated power bank can be used to charge a smartphone, while the wearer is on the run.

Other outerwear companies have also taken to advanced technology to sell their products. Woolrich partnered with Techno Alpin, to develop the “Snow Room,” an in-store experience that allow shoppers to step into extreme weather conditions. Canada Goose’s Toronto outpost offers the “Journey” experience, where visitors can wear-test outerwear amidst manmade wintry conditions.

Telekom Fashion Fusion’s founder and vice president of brand experience Antje Hundhausen described the Heatable Capsule Collection as “a beginning to revolutionize fashion through technology. It makes the day to day — regardless of weather — more comfortable and makes fashion more interesting. The 5G technology will be capable of networking everything in the next few years, creating opportunities for fascinating uses,” she said.

This fall, shoppers will find the Heatable Capsule Collection online at AlphaTauri’s and Telekom’s sites, as well as in AlphaTauri stores and select retailers. The jackets and gilets are available in two colors and varying sizes for men and women. Prices start at $445, based on current exchange rates, and go up to about $780 for the jackets.