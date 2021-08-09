Telfar Debuts Liberia Collection

Telfar Clemens is making his Liberia Collection available for purchase.

The Liberian-American designer teamed with the Liberian Olympic team to debut his runway collection at the Tokyo Olympics, his first in over a year. The collection also served as the team’s official uniform.

Clemens’ line included roughly 70 genderless pieces, such as gown-length jerseys, deconstructed tracksuits, sarong bottoms and spliced tops designed in a navy, red, sand and white color palette.

The fashion designer was in Liberia when he connected with the country’s Olympic team. He was visiting his home for the first time in 30 years since his family fled when Liberia’s Civil War broke out in 1990.

He created the collection’s first sketches in Liberia, taking inspiration from the streets around him. According to the brand, the collection “tells a story of a return mirrored in Liberia’s rebuilding of its national team, which finds its athletes in its diaspora; scattered across America by the afterlife of colonialism, war and Ebola.”

Telfar is the Liberian team’s official sponsor, giving the team its first sponsorship deal since 2000. The designer’s Liberia Collection was unveiled at a private ceremony held outside of the official Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony as he and the Liberian national team gathered to celebrate their participation in the Games.

Telfar’s Liberia Collection is priced at $60 to $290 and is available on the brand’s website.

READ MORE HERE:

The Major Fashion Brands Participating in the Tokyo Summer Olympics

A Closer Look at the Tokyo Summer Olympics Uniform Controversies

A Breakdown of Nastia Liukin’s Tokyo Olympics Style