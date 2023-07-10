Telfar Teams With Melissa for Telly Jelly Collection

Telfar and Brazilian footwear brand Melissa have teamed up for the first time with Telly Jelly, a summer offering of transparent shoppers and sandals.

The shoppers, which are totally concert and festival compliant, are fully transparent and come in small, medium and large, with unisex slides to match.

Featuring fluid lines and tubular construction and molded using Melissa’s exclusive and sustainable Melflex materials (its own form of 100 percent recyclable PVC), the crystal-clear shopper collection ranges in price from $150 to $250. (The small is $150, the medium is $200 and the large is $250). The slides are $100.

Telfar and Melissa have partnered for clear shoppers and slides. Courtesy of Telfar

The collection will be released exclusively on Friday on telfar.net and on July 17 on shopmellissa.com and Galeria Melissa New York.

Telfar and Melissa have teamed up for clear shoppers and slides. Courtesy of Telfar

As reported last month, Melissa partnered with Marc Jacobs on a special collection of lightweight sustainable footwear. The collection, which consists of The Clog, “Becky” platform sandal and The Slide, featured the signature Marc Jacobs monogram throughout and was inspired by the color palette of Jacobs’ ready-to-wear collection.

Melissa Shoes, which launched in 1979, is part of the Brazilian footwear group Grendene and is sold in more than 70 countries. Over the years the brand has worked with such designers as Jean-Paul Gaultier, Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, and Jeremy Scott.

Telfar, a Black-owned genderless fashion project, was established in 2005 by Telfar Clemens in New York City. Its highly sought-after bags have been worn by Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Beyoncé. The brand has had collaborations with Ugg, Converse, Eastpak, Moose Knuckles and the Liberian Olympics team.