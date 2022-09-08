What to Know About the Telfar Pop-up at Rainbow Shop in Brooklyn

Telfar is going into retail with a pop-up shopping event.

The fashion brand helmed by designer Telfar Clemens is hosting a one-day shopping event during New York Fashion Week, taking over a Rainbow Shop store in downtown Brooklyn to sell the Telfar best-selling shopping bag.

“This Sunday we taking over the Rainbow Shop in downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve!” read an announcement on the brand’s Instagram page.

The pop-up will be open on Sunday, with the line beginning at 3 p.m. The store will only be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Rainbow Shop located at 493 Fulton Street.

The Telfar Rainbow Shop pop-up will offer the Telfar shopping bag in an array of colors and sizes. Customers will be able to purchase bags while they wait in line and are limited to purchasing five bags. The shopping bags come in small, medium and large sizes and range in price from $150 to $257. The event will also be filmed by Telfar TV.

The pop-up shop comes after Clemens announced that he will be opening a Telfar New York City flagship store this year. A location and opening date have not yet been revealed.

Telfar’s bags have become coveted accessories since the designer founded his namesake label in 2005. The brand’s shopping bag is arguably its most popular, with the accessory being labeled the “Bushwick Birkin.”