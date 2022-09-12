×
Telfar Shuts Down Brooklyn Traffic With NYFW Pop-up Shop

Telfar Clemens drew thousands of fans to the Rainbow shop in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday, all in pursuit of his cult shopping bag.

Is it a K-pop star? Beyoncé? Harry Styles? No — it’s thousands of Telfar shopping bags.

Rather than stage a New York Fashion Week show, the brand took a more inclusive approach: it shut down traffic in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with its first pop-up shop dedicated to handbags, allowing customers to buy the viral design in-person.

Telfar Clemens teamed with Rainbow — the nationwide fast-fashion chain — as the pop-up location. The Rainbow on Fulton Street was cleared of every last neon, fishnet legging and cropped corset top to make way for Telfar bags in all sizes and colors — creating a literal rainbow of accessories across the store’s two floors.

Thousands lined up for the chance to buy a maximum of five bags in their size and color of choice. Up to 100 shoppers were allowed in the store at a time in 10-minute intervals, initiating a kind of Supermarket Sweep frenzy as soon as they crossed the threshold. Clemens himself spent the afternoon waving to his fans in line from Rainbow’s upstairs window.

Janice Gooding was among those waiting in line in the pouring rain for hours and said it was worth it, considering that the event was a “major moment.”

“Just the fact of even having this in a Rainbow — if you are from a certain area, you know that’s where you go for your fashion. To have it here is so monumental — it’s for an everyday girl who is also a material girl,” she added.

Fellow Telfar-goer Deanna Thomas said she turned up because of what Telfar and Rainbow both mean within her own community. “I’m a really big fan of Telfar, I saw it on Instagram and said, ‘we have to go’ because it can be hard to get the bags online.

“Rainbow is something in our neighborhood, people shop here and it’s very inclusive for people who live in New York. For me this just symbolizes inclusivity. Rainbow is like Fashion Nova but it’s a [physical] store, so it’s actually really nice,” she said.

Rainbow, founded in 1935, has more than 1,300 locations across the United States and annual sales exceeding $1.5 billion. Each location, however, has a neighborhood feel that plays to the wider community around it.

Telfar’s employees and friends at the pop-up all wore special collaboration T-shirts celebrating the Rainbow tie-up, but its unclear if that merchandise will become available for sale.

Next up, Clemens is planning an online version of the Rainbow bag drop for those who couldn’t make it to Brooklyn, slotted for Sept. 23 on his brand’s website.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

